First Trailer for 'And We Go Green' Documentary on Formula E Racing

"They realize later that this is the future." An official trailer has debuted for a new documentary titled And We Go Green, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, and directed by his collaborator on Before the Flood, Fisher Stevens (and co-directed by Malcolm Venville). The doc film is a look at the creation of Formula E, and all-electric version of the world famous Formula 1 races, which uses all the same tracks and similar vehicles that are quiet because of no gas. The film features footage from Jean-Eric Vergne's championship-winning season. "The documentary encapsulates the true mission and purpose of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, to show how competition drives technological development and how the excitement of sport can have a meaningful social impact and alter perceptions of electric vehicles." This is one of two new green docs that DiCaprio produced, including Ice on Fire, premiering at Cannes. Looks pretty good - check it out.

Here's the first official trailer for Fisher Steven's doc And We Go Green, from YouTube (via Variety):

A new Formula E documentary titled And We Go Green will premiere at Cannes Film Festival next week, taking viewers behind the scenes of the electric street racing series and highlighting the purpose of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship as a proving ground for electric technologies in a bid to combat climate change and air pollution. This highly-cinematic documentary uses intimate character-driven storylines and unseen race footage from Jean-Eric Vergne's championship-winning season. And We Go Green is directed by by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens (director of the docs Crazy Love, My Decisions, Mission Blue, Another World, Before the Blood) and Malcolm Venville (director of the films 44 Inch Chest and Henry's Crime). The film will premiere in Cannes at a special event to gain more interest in attracting distributors. There's no release dates set yet - stay tuned for more. First impression? Interested?