First Trailer for Ang Lee's Sci-Fi Film 'Gemini Man' Starring Will Smith

"I think I know why he's as good as you - he IS you." Paramount has unveiled the first official trailer for Gemini Man, the next film from Ang Lee (following Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk). This sci-fi action thriller is about an aging hitman, as played by Will Smith, who finds himself facing off against a younger clone of himself. A bit like Looper, but about a clone, without any time travel. Lee shot this at 120FPS, also known as HFR (High Frame-Rate) video, and is apparently still pushing this aspect despite audiences rejecting HFR during the release of The Hobbit a few years back. The visual effects are by Weta Digital. The feature cast includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong, Linda Emond, Ralph Brown, and Theodora Miranne. This looks quite intriguing so far, with some big ideas and Will Smith looking mean (and very young as the clone - using de-aging CGI to make him look that way). Not really sure.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ang Lee's Gemini Man, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Henry Brogen (Will Smith), an aging assassin attempting to exit his career, finds himself going against a younger clone of himself who can predict his every move. Gemini Man is directed by acclaimed Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee, director of many great films including The Wedding Banquet, Sense and Sensibility, The Ice Storm, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Hulk, Brokeback Mountain, Lust, Caution, Life of Pi, Taking Woodstock, and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk previously. The screenplay is written by Billy Ray, Jonathan Hensleigh, Andrew Niccol, Stephen J. Rivele, Christopher Wilkinson, and David Benioff; from an original concept created by Darren Lemke. Featuring visual effects by Weta Digital. Paramount will release Ang Lee's Gemini Man in theaters everywhere starting on October 11th, 2019 this fall. First impression?