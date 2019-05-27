First Trailer for New Neil Armstrong Documentary Titled 'Armstrong'

"Neil was quiet and poised…" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for a new documentary titled Armstrong, arriving in theaters this July a few weeks before the 50th anniversary of the July 1969 landing on the Moon. Add this to the list of films about the Apollo 11 landing, along with Damien Chazelle's First Man feature last year, and Todd Douglas Miller's Apollo 11 documentary this year - both of which are must see films already. This documentary features Harrison Ford narrating. Armstrong examines the life of an extraordinary figure in American history, "recounting Armstrong's near-death experiences both as a Navy fighter pilot in Korea (flying from the decks of the USS Essex aircraft carrier) and as a test pilot back on the home front… The documentary also captures the intense drama of the Gemini 8 and Apollo 11 missions as well as dizzying challenges that followed in the turbulent wake of global fame." Looks like a riveting watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Fairhead's doc Armstrong, direct from YouTube:

Dramatic, moving and deeply human, Armstrong offers the definitive life story of Neil Armstrong: from his childhood in Ohio to his first steps on the Moon in 1969, and beyond. Armstrong is directed by veteran documentary editor / filmmaker David Fairhead, director of the doc films Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo and Spitfire previously, as well as lots of TV work including editing episodes of "Nova" and "Moon Machines", and other docs. It's produced by Gareth Dodds and Keith Haviland. The film was made with the cooperation of the Armstrong family, including his sons Rick and Mark Armstrong. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere yet, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will release Fairhead's Armstrong doc in select theaters + on VOD starting July 12th this summer. Anyone interested in this one?