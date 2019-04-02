First Trailer for Aussie Drama 'Ride Like a Girl' Starring Teresa Palmer

"It's not just about speed, it's about patience." Transmission Films has debuted the first official trailer for an inspirational sports biopic from Australia titled Ride Like a Girl, which is also the feature directorial debut of actress Rachel Griffiths. The film tells the story of Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup - horse-racing's toughest two-mile race - back in 2015. Teresa Palmer stars as Michelle, with a wonderful cast including Sam Neill, Sullivan Stapleton, Stevie Payne (as himself), Genevieve Morris, Sophia Forrest, Henry Nixon, Aaron Glenane, and Zara Zoe. This looks great! Seems to be a bit better than your average sports biopic, with plenty of hardship and heart keeping her motivated as she fights her way into the male-dominated world of jockeys. Plus, Sam and Teresa are both wonderful to watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rachel Griffiths' Ride Like a Girl, direct from YouTube:

As a little girl, Michelle Payne (Teresa Palmer) dreams of the impossible: winning the Melbourne Cup — horse-racing's toughest two-mile race. This is her story. Ride Like a Girl is directed by Australian actress-turned-filmmaker Rachel Griffiths, making her feature directorial debut with this film, after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Knight and Elise McCredie. Produced by Richard Keddie and Susie Montague-Delaney, co-produced by Naomi Cleaver and Felicity Stoward. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Transmission will release Ride Like a Girl in Australia starting on September 26th this fall, but no official US release date has been set yet. Stay tuned. First impression?