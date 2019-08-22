First Trailer for Australian Kart Racing Movie 'Go!' with William Lodder

"You'll drive when I say so!" Roadshow Films has debuted an official trailer for an Australian movie titled simply Go!, about go-kart racing. The feel-good family movie is about a wild young man named Jack who moves to a small town in Western Australia with his single mother. He takes up competitive go-kart racing, but must work with an eccentric team to help him overcome his own problems and win the championship. Starring William Lodder as Jack, and a full cast with Frances O'Connor, Anastasia Bampos, Darius Amarfio-Jefferson, Richard Roxburgh, Cooper Van Grootel, and Dan Wyllie. This looks as cheesy and as predictable as anything from Hollywood, with all the usual "talented but problematic" sports movie tropes. At least the helmet-cam POV looks like fun. "Go! is a high-octane Australian family film with heart."

Here's the first official trailer for Owen Trevor's Go! movie, direct from Roadshow's YouTube:

When Jack (William Lodder) and his single mother (Frances O'Connor) move to a small town in Western Australia, he soon gets involved in the competitive world of go-kart racing. Jack's got plenty of natural talent but must learn to control his recklessness. To do that, he'll need the help of aspiring engineer, Mandy (Anastasia Bampos), wise-cracking best mate Colin (Darius Amarfio-Jefferson) and mysterious mentor, Patrick (Richard Roxburgh). Together, the team will endeavour to overcome all odds and defeat ruthless racer Dean (Cooper Van Grootel) to win the National Go Kart Championship. Go! is directed by Australian filmmaker Owen Trevor, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films and episodes of "Top Gear" previously. The screenplay is written by Steve Worland. Roadshow will release Go! in Australian cinemas starting January 16th, 2020 next year. No US release date is set yet. Who's into this?