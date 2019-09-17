First Trailer for Award-Winning 'Martin Eden' Film with Luca Marinelli

"Fight for them, Martin." The Match Factory has debuted an official promo trailer for the Italian drama Martin Eden, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival just recently. It also played at the Toronto Film Festival, and will next stop by the New York Film Festival this fall. The film is adapted from Jack London's 1909 novel of the same name, but recreated as a very Italian story. Italian actor Luca Marinelli won the Best Actor prize in Venice for playing Martin. Martin Eden struggles to rise above his destitute, proletarian circumstances through an intense and passionate pursuit of self-education, hoping to achieve a place among the literary elite as a writer. The film also stars Jessica Cressy, Vincenzo Nemolato, Marco Leonardi, Denise Sardisco, Carmen Pommella, Carlo Cecchi, Elisabetta Valgoi, Pietro Ragusa, & Savino Paparella. This film will appeal to cinephiles the most, as it's extra artsy and dense, but still worth a look.

Here's the first official promo trailer (+ poster) for Pietro Marcello's Martin Eden, direct from YouTube:

When Martin (Luca Marinelli) falls in love with wealthy and well educated Elena (Jessica Cressy), he is caught between his dreams of rising above his humble origins to become a writer, his love for the woman he hopes to marry and his political reawakening that leads to conflicts with her bourgeois family. Martin Eden is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Pietro Marcello, director of the feature film Lost and Beautiful previously, as well as numerous docs including Crossing the Line, Napoli 24, and The Silence of Pelesjan. The screenplay is co-written by Maurizio Braucci & Pietro Marcello, adapted from Jack London's 1909 novel of the same name. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year, where it won the Best Actor award. The film is set to open in France starting this October, with more European dates on the way. Kino Lorber will release Martin Eden in the US, but no date has been set yet. Stay tuned. First impression?