First Trailer for Award-Winning Romance 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

"I came here to paint you." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled the first official trailer (with English subtitles) for Portrait of a Lady on Fire, the award-winning, acclaimed romantic drama from Cannes Film Festival this year. Written & directed by Céline Sciamma (Water Lilies, Girlhood), the film went on to win Best Screenplay and the Queer Palme at Cannes, even though it deserved more - for the acting, the direction, and everything else. Set on an isolated island in Brittany at the end of the eighteenth century, a female painter is obliged to paint a wedding portrait of a young woman. The two soon fall madly in love with each other. Noémie Merlant co-stars with Adèle Haenel, and a small cast including Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino, Christel Baras, Armande Boulanger, Guy Delamarche, and Clément Bouyssou. This is a wonderful film, one of the very best of the year, and it comes highly recommended from everyone who has seen it (here's our review). This trailer gives away a lot but still makes me want to watch (it again).

Here's the Australian trailer for Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire, on Madman's YouTube:

Brittany, France, in 1760. Marianne, a painter, is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young lady who has just left the convent. Héloïse is a reluctant bride to be and Marianne must paint her without her knowing. She observes her by day and secretly paints her at night. Intimacy and attraction grow strong between the two women as they share Héloïse’s first and last moments of freedom, all whilst Marianne paints the portrait that will end it all. Portrait of a Lady on Fire, also known as Portrait de la jeune fille en feu in French, is both written and directed by French filmmaker Céline Sciamma, director of the films Water Lilies, Tomboy, and Girlhood previously. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and will also play at the Toronto and New York Film Festivals coming up soon. Neon will then release Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire in select US theaters starting December 9th, 2019 later this fall. The film also opens in Australia in December, plus most of Europe in November. Read our review.