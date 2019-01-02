First Trailer for Awful-Looking Sentient Drone Horror Film 'The Drone'

"The drone is controlling itself!" Another one of these and it looks so, so awful. The first official trailer has debuted for an indie horror comedy titled The Drone, which is premiering at the Slamdance Film Festival later this month. The horror film is about a newlywed couple that's terrorized by a consumer drone that has become sentient with the consciousness of a deranged serial killer. Rolling you eyes now? Yeah. We've seen a number of killer drone films recently: Hover from SyFy, and the short film Donny the Drone. So this isn't original, nor is it clever or funny or anything like that. The Drone stars John Brotherton, Alex Essoe, Anita Briem, Neil Sandilands, and Simon Rex. I really couldn't care any less about this film. Have fun.

Here's the first official trailer for Jordan Rubin's The Drone, direct from YouTube:

A cornered serial killer transfers his consciousness into a drone, which flies off to terrorize newlyweds Rachel (Alex Essoe) and Chris (John Brotherton). The couple must fight to stop the insidious device before it destroys them both. The Drone is directed by American comedian / writer Jordan Rubin, now making his second feature film after directing Zombeavers previously. The screenplay is by Jon Kaplan, Jordan Rubin & Al Kaplan. This will premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival last this month, and is still looking for a distributor. No other release date is set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Anyone interested?