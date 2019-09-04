First Trailer for 'Bad Boys For Life' with Will Smith & Martin Lawrence

"One last time?" "One last time." Sony Pictures has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Bad Boys For Life, the long-awaited sequel to the first two Bad Boys movies (from 1995 and 2003). Michael Bay isn't back for this, instead he's handed over the directing duties to Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, with Bruckheimer still producing. Reuniting "bad boys" cops Will Smith and Martin Lawrence once again - Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) is now a police inspector and Mike Lowery (Smith) is in a midlife crisis. They unite again when an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they killed, promises them an important bonus. Also stars Thomas Brag, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, Joe Pantoliano, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jamie Neumann, Massi Furlan, DJ Khaled, with Vanessa Hudgens. Looks and feels a lot like the second movie - so I guess, if it ain't broken, don't fix it. Not sure if this will be any good without Bay.

Here's the first trailer (+ fan art poster) for Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah's Bad Boys For Life, on YouTube:

Ride together. Die together. Bad Boys For Life. Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) is now a police inspector and Mike Lowrey (Smith) is in a midlife crisis. Both of them unite again when an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they defeated, promises them an important bonus in revenge. Bad Boys For Life is co-directed by Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, director of the movies Image, Black, and Gangsta previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is by Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, Chris Bremner, and Anthony Tambakis. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer & Doug Belgrad. Sony Pictures will open Bad Boys For Life in theaters everywhere starting January 17th, 2020 early next year. How does it look?