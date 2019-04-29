First Trailer for Ben Wheatley's Film 'Happy New Year, Colin Burstead'

"You need to get your house in order!" Limelight Distribution has debuted a trailer for Ben Wheatley's latest film, a familial dramedy titled Happy New Year, Colin Burstead. This already showed on BBC TV last year, after touring around film festivals starting with the London Film Festival. The raucous "family reunion comedy" is about a man named Colin Burstead, of course, who has decided to rent a lavish country manor for his extended family to celebrate New Year. Unfortunately for Colin his position of power in the family is under serious threat from the arrival of his estranged brother David, sending everything into chaos. The cast includes Neil Maskell as Colin, with Sura Dohnke, Marvin Maskell, Nicole Nettleingham, Doon Mackichan, Bill Paterson, Hayley Squires, Mark Monero, Richard Glover, and Sudha Bhuchar. This looks great! This impressed me, and it still has Wheatley's style. I love the dramatic turn in the trailer.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Ben Wheatley's Happy New Year, Colin Burstead, from YouTube:

Colin Burstead has hired a heritage mansion for a New Year's Eve party for his extended family and hangers-on, with his own wife Val, teenage daughter Fran, and infant son Jamie in tow. Colin's mother–the family's matriarch–dramatically injures her ankle before she has even crossed the manor house's threshold. Her indebted husband Gordon is desperately trying to secure a life-saving loan that Colin simply will not grant him. Uncle Bertie is secretly ill, and knows this might be his last time seeing the clan all together. Happy New Year, Colin Burstead is written and directed by acclaimed English filmmaker Ben Wheatley, of the films Down Terrace, Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise, and Free Fire previously. This premiered at the London Film Festival last year, and played at the Stockholm Film Festival. This also debuted on UK's BBC late last year. There's still no US release date set yet - stay tuned for updates.