First Trailer for Biopic 'Chasing Bullitt' About Actor Steve McQueen

"You're a movie star, Steve. Surely it comes with its own set of burdens… but start from the beginning." Vertical Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for an indie feature titled Chasing Bullitt, which is in reference to Steve McQueen's classic film Bullitt (from 1968). This biopic is also about Steve McQueen, as played by Andre Brooks, who is searching for his lost, beloved Ford Mutstang GT 390. He will only accept a new deal from his Hollywood agent if the agent agrees to help him locate the car. This takes place later in McQueen's career, when he's struggling with marriage and work and all kinds of things. The cast includes Jan Broberg, Dorian Cirillo-Murray, Crystal Miel Cossey, Anthony Dilio, and Dennis W. Hall. This seems to be another cheesy old Hollywood story about an actor's life off screen, and it looks only okay.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Eddy's Chasing Bullitt, direct from YouTube:

January 1971— After an unexpected confrontation with his agent, Hollywood legend Steve McQueen makes a reluctant deal. He’ll choose his next acting gig on one condition: his agent has to help him locate the iconic Ford Mustang GT 390 from his seminal film Bullitt. On his journey across the desert and back to Los Angeles, Steve ruminates on his triumphs and losses. Through his memories, a picture of the man’s reality is slowly revealed: a crumbling marriage, therapy, financial troubles, as well as a waning career. Chasing Bullitt is both written and directed by filmmaker Joe Eddy, making his second film after his first feature Coyote. This premiered at the Dances With Films Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will release Eddy's Chasing Bullitt in select theaters + on VOD starting March 5th coming up next month. First impression?