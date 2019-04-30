First Trailer for Biopic Documentary 'Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am'

"Ultimately, I knew that words have power." Magnolia Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, an invigorating, inspiring biographic profile of the legendary African-American novelist, essayist, editor, and professor. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and played at other festivals including at the Miami, Cleveland, Wisconsin, and Montclair Film Festivals this year. This documentary is described as an "artful and intimate meditation on the legendary storyteller" Toni Morrison that "examines her life, her works and the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career." From this trailer the doc looks fantastic, with some powerful and fierce moments from Toni and from others who knew her and have been influenced by her. As Oprah says in here: "Morrison's work shows us through pain all the myriad ways we can come to love." See below.

Here's the official trailer for Greenfield-Sanders's doc Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, from YouTube:

An artful and intimate meditation on the life and works of the acclaimed novelist. From her childhood in the steel town of Lorain, Ohio to ‘70s-era book tours with Muhammad Ali, from the front lines with Angela Davis to her own riverfront writing room, Toni Morrison leads an assembly of her peers, critics and colleagues on an exploration of race, America, history and the human condition as seen through the prism of her own literature. Inspired to write because no one took a "little black girl" seriously, Morrison reflects on her lifelong deconstruction of the master narrative. Woven together with a collection of art, history, literature and personality, the film includes discussions about her many critically acclaimed works, including novels "The Bluest Eye," "Sula" and "Song of Solomon," her role as an editor of iconic African-American literature, and also her time teaching at Princeton University. Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am is directed by photographer / filmmaker Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, of docs including The Black List, The Latino List, and The Out List previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia will release the doc in select theaters starting June 21st. For more info, visit the official website.