First Trailer for 'Birds of Prey' Starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

"Isn't this fun?! It's just like a sleepover!" Warner Bros has finally unveiled the first full trailer for Birds of Prey, the Harley Quinn movie arriving in theaters next February. They quietly dropped a teaser in theaters a few months ago, but it never debuted online. Now we have an exciting official trailer to watch and yes this looks badass. The full-on title is Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, starring Margot Robbie as the iconic DC Comics villain, reprising her role from Suicide Squad (it's sort of a sequel but without Joker or Batman). She joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress, & Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. The full cast includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay Basco, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor, Charlene Amoia, Talon Reid, with Ali Wong. So far so good! Lots of slick action, lots of colors, lots of goofy jokes.

Here's the first full-length trailer (+ fun posters) for Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey, direct from WB's YouTube:

Harley Quinn has split with the Joker following the events of Suicide Squad. Batman has disappeared, leaving Gotham City unprotected from crime. When a young girl named Cassandra Cain comes across a diamond belonging to crime lord who goes by the name of Black Mask, Harley joins forces with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to protect her. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is directed by Chinese-American filmmaker Cathy Yan, her second film following Dead Pigs previously, and a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson; based on the "Birds of Prey" comics created by Chuck Dixon, Jordan B. Gorfinkel, Greg Land. Warner Bros will release Yan's Birds of Prey in theaters everywhere starting February 7th, 2020 early next year. First impression?