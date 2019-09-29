First Trailer for 'Blue' Dramedy by Gabriela Ledesma & Callie Schuttera

"You've been a little… disconnected lately." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for a film titled Blue, an indie dramedy made by wife and wife duo Gabriela Ledesma and Callie Schuttera. The two co-wrote the screenplay together, while Ledesma directs and Schuttera plays a character based on Gabriela's own experiences earlier in life. Based on true events, a young woman struggles to piece her world together after a botched suicide attempt. The film has a bit of dark humor, presenting a raw and honest look at the struggles of life and how hard it is to keep it all together. Starring Callie Schuttera, Shaw Jones, Judith Scott, Laura Harrison, Chelsea Lopez, Johnny Loquasto, Jennifer Daly, Todd Stroik, Aubrey Manning, and Vanessa Sawson. This probably won't connect with everyone but it's worth a look anyway.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Gabriela Ledesma's Blue, direct from YouTube:

Written by wife and wife duo Gabriela Ledesma and Callie Schuttera and directed by Ledesma, Blue tells the story of a young woman struggles to piece her world together after a botched suicide attempt. What's interesting about this title is that it is based off of Gabriela's life - and her wife, Callie Schuttera plays her in the film. Together they take on a deeply personal story and use it as an opportunity to shed light on a incredibly important topic, while incorporating humor where they can. Blue is directed by Brazilian actor / filmmaker Gabriela Ledesma, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is from Gabriela Ledesma and Callie Schuttera. This premiered at the Romford Film Festival last year. Gravitas will release Blue direct-to-VOD starting on October 22nd this fall. Visit the official website.