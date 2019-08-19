First Trailer for Bruce Springsteen's New Concert Film 'Western Stars'

"Change… How do you change yourself?" Warner Bros has revealed the first official trailer for a live concert movie titled Western Stars, in which music legend "Bruce Springsteen invites you to experience his latest album as a special cinematic event." Western Stars is Springsteen's 19th studio album so far, and it's already available now before this new concert doc hits theaters. Longtime collaborator Thom Zimny directs together with Springsteen in his directorial debut. WB also just released the Springsteen-inspired musical Blinded by the Light in theaters this weekend, and this trailer is attached to the film now in theaters. "Bruce lives in the super rarified air of artists who have blazed new and important trails deep into their careers. With Western Stars, Bruce is pivoting yet again, taking us with him on an emotional and introspective cinematic journey, looking back and looking ahead." The film features all 13 songs on the album, backed up by a band and a full orchestra, under the cathedral ceiling of his nearly 100-year-old barn. Hot damn, Bruce.

Here's the first official trailer for Bruce Springsteen's concert doc Western Stars, from WB's YouTube:

Bruce Springsteen's first studio album in five years, Western Stars marks a departure for the legendary singer/songwriter while still drawing on his roots. Touching on themes of love and loss, loneliness and family and the inexorable passage of time, the documentary film evokes the American West—both the mythic and the hardscrabble—weaving archival footage and Springsteen’s personal narration with song to tell the story of Western Stars. Western Stars offers fans the world over their only opportunity to see Bruce Springsteen perform all 13 songs on the album, backed up by a band and a full orchestra, under the cathedral ceiling of his historic nearly 100-year-old barn. Western Stars is co-directed by the man himself, Bruce Springsteen, with filmmaker Thom Zimny, who has been working with Bruce for decades; he has also directed docs including The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town, The Ties That Bind, Elvis Presley: The Searcher, and The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash previously. Warner Bros will release Springsteen's Western Stars doc in theaters nationwide sometime in the fall after premiering at the Toronto Film Festival. The exact release date hasn't been revealed yet. Who's planning to go watch the film?