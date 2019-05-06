First Trailer for Bruno Dumont's 'Joan of Arc' Premiering in Cannes

"Men are impious." We're a week away from the start of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, and we're beginning to see some marketing for films premiering there. The first full trailer for Bruno Dumont's new Joan of Arc film, titled simply Joan of Arc – or also Jeanne in France, has just debuted. We all know the story of Joan of Arc, and just before this Dumont made the film Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc. In this new adaptation, Dumont cast a 10-year-old actress named Lise Leplat Prudhomme to play Joan/Jeanne. This choice "re-injects this heroine's timeless cause and ideology with a modernity that highlights both the tragic female condition and the incredible fervor, strength and freedom women show when shackled by societies and archaic virile orders that belittle and alienate them." Also stars Annick Lavieville, Justine Herbez, and Benoit Robail. The film premieres in Cannes, so watch out for reviews and more these next few weeks.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bruno Dumont's Joan of Arc, direct from YouTube:

In 15th century, both France and England stake a blood claim for the French throne. Believing that God had chosen her, the young Joan (Lise Leplat Prudhomme) leads the army of the King of France. When she is captured, the Church sends her for trial on charges of heresy. Refusing to accept the accusations, the graceful Joan of Arc will stay true to her mission. Joan of Arc, also known as simply Jeanne in French, is directed by prominent French writer / filmmaker Bruno Dumont, director of the films The Life of Jesus, L'Humanité, Twentynine Palms, Flanders, Hadewijch, Outside Satan, Camille Claudel 1915, Slack Bay, and Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc previously. The screenplay is also from Bruno Dumont, based on Charles Péguy's "Joan of Arc". Produced by Rachid Bouchareb, Jean Bréhat, Muriel Merlin. It will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year. No official release dates are confirmed - stay tuned. First impression?