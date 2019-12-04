First Trailer for Cary Fukunaga's James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die'

"So you're not dead?" Universal & MGM have released the first official trailer for No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and the fifth movie starring Daniel Craig as Agent 007. The last movie was Spectre (in 2015), and while it re-introduced Blofeld, it didn't leave Bond in the best spot. When No Time to Die begins, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q; plus Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. This Bond sequel has been in the works for a while, but I'm excited to see what Cary Fukunaga brings to the franchise and it looks awesome so far. I'm loving look and feel of this one.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Cary Fukunaga's No Time to Die, direct from 007's YouTube:

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die is directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the films Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre, and Beasts of No Nation previously, plus the TV shows "True Detective" and "Maniac". The screenplay is written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Based on Ian Fleming's books and characters. Produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions. MGM/Universal will release 007's No Time to Die in theaters everywhere starting April 8th, 2020 coming up in spring. First impression? Who's excited?