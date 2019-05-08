First Trailer for 'Chasing Einstein' Doc About the Theory of Relativity

Will anyone disprove Einstein? "You don't need a PhD in rocket science to let yourself be carried away by this fascinating film [about] the hunt to answer one of the greatest open questions about our universe." Ignite Channel has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Chasing Einstein, which just premiered at the CPH:DOX Film Festival last month. The film asks scientists and astrophysicists to re-examine Einstein's Theory of Relativity, challenging it, pushing it, and further exploring our understanding of our universe. "Following leading scientists including Nobel Laureates on the brink of paradigm-shifting discoveries, Chasing Einstein travels behind the scenes of some of the most extraordinary experiments ever created to probe the mysteries of the dark universe (LIGO, CERN, XENON 1T). Will Einstein stand the test of time, or will a controversial new theory change the way that we see the universe?" This does indeed seem fascinating, and as a big-time space nerd, I'm definitely planning to watch this. It looks super duper geeky.

Nobody has managed to topple Albert Einstein's theory of relativity, even though it leads to the shocking conclusion that most of the universe must be made of a mysterious form of invisible matter that nobody has ever observed. But now physics stands at a crossroads. Some of the sharpest brains in physics have dedicated their lives to search for this "dark matter" while others are working on a new theory of gravity. Chasing Einstein follows leading scientists around the world, to the largest particle accelerator at CERN, the largest underground labs (XENON), the largest telescope arrays, and the LIGO gravitational wave detector to find out whether Einstein's theory of gravity, as it passes its 100th birthday, stands the test of time. Chasing Einstein is co-directed by documentary filmmakers Steve Brown (of Spark: A Burning Man Story) & Timothy Wheeler (of The Other Shore and Poached). This just premiered at the CPH:DOX last month, and also played at the Cleveland Film Festival. Ignite Channel will release the documentary in select theaters + on VOD in the US later this year. For more info, visit the official website. Who else is interested?