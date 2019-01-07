MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Cinema Doc 'Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror'

by
January 7, 2019
Source: EW.com

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror

"Black films hold a mirror up to society, but – at the same time, give an audience an escape." Shudder has debuted the first trailer for a new feature-length documentary titled Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, directed by Xavier Burgin. Inspired by the book "Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present" by Robin R. Means Coleman, the film is exactly as the title says - an examination of black horror. The doc features interviews with people like Jordan Peele, Ernest Dickerson, Rusty Cundieff (Tales from the Hood), and Tina Mabry (Mississippi Damned); plus actors Paula Jai Parker (Tales from the Hood), and Ken Foree (Dawn of the Dead). The doc will be screening in New York & Los Angeles, then debuts on streaming service Shudder starting in February, in case you want to check this out.

First official trailer for Xavier Burgin's doc Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, from EW.com:

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror Doc Poster

Short description from EW: "Horror Noire is based on the book of the same name by Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman and takes a critical look at a century of genre films that by turns utilized, caricatured, exploited, sidelined, and embraced both black filmmakers and black audiences." A comment from author-educator Tananarive Due: "Horror Noire is about the history of black horror films, but it's also a testament to the power of representation and how horror is such a visceral way to fight racial trauma: our real pain and fear, but from a safer distance — while we get stronger." Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror is directed by American filmmaker Xavier Burgin, making his first feature-length documentary after numerous shorts and other visual projects and filmmaking work previously. Shudder will release Horror Noire streaming exclusively starting February 7th next month, after initially screening in NY & LA this month. Interested?

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net