First Trailer for Cinema Doc 'Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror'

"Black films hold a mirror up to society, but – at the same time, give an audience an escape." Shudder has debuted the first trailer for a new feature-length documentary titled Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, directed by Xavier Burgin. Inspired by the book "Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present" by Robin R. Means Coleman, the film is exactly as the title says - an examination of black horror. The doc features interviews with people like Jordan Peele, Ernest Dickerson, Rusty Cundieff (Tales from the Hood), and Tina Mabry (Mississippi Damned); plus actors Paula Jai Parker (Tales from the Hood), and Ken Foree (Dawn of the Dead). The doc will be screening in New York & Los Angeles, then debuts on streaming service Shudder starting in February, in case you want to check this out.

First official trailer for Xavier Burgin's doc Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, from EW.com:

Short description from EW: "Horror Noire is based on the book of the same name by Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman and takes a critical look at a century of genre films that by turns utilized, caricatured, exploited, sidelined, and embraced both black filmmakers and black audiences." A comment from author-educator Tananarive Due: "Horror Noire is about the history of black horror films, but it's also a testament to the power of representation and how horror is such a visceral way to fight racial trauma: our real pain and fear, but from a safer distance — while we get stronger." Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror is directed by American filmmaker Xavier Burgin, making his first feature-length documentary after numerous shorts and other visual projects and filmmaking work previously. Shudder will release Horror Noire streaming exclusively starting February 7th next month, after initially screening in NY & LA this month. Interested?