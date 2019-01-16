First Trailer for City-Based Romance Anthology Film 'Berlin, I Love You'

"People come to Berlin to dream, to dance, and to fall in love…" An official trailer has debuted for an indie anthology feature titled Berlin, I Love You, the latest film in the "Cities of Love" series - which began with Paris, Je T'aime in 2006. They've also made New York, I Love You (released in 2008) and Rio, I Love You (aka Rio, Eu Te Amo, released in 2014). The anthology feature is made up of 10 separate, unique segments each made by a different filmmaker, telling stories of romance (and love) in the German city of Berlin. The various casts include some major names such as Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Luke Wilson, Jim Sturgess, Mickey Rourke, Jenna Dewan, Hayden Panettiere, Emily Beecham, Dianna Agron (who also directed one segment), Diego Luna, Iwan Rheon, and Charlotte Le Bon. This isn't slated to premiere at any film festivals yet, but will still be released sometime this year. Rediscover yourself in Berlin.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for anthology film Berlin, I Love You, direct from YouTube:

This film is the latest installment of the Cities of Love franchise (Paris, Je T'aime / New York, I Love You / Rio, Eu Te Amo), this collective feature-film is made of ten stories of romance set in the German capital. Featuring segments directed by these 10 actors / filmmakers: Dianna Agron (A Fuchsia Elephant), Peter Chelsom (Hear My Song, Funny Bones, The Mighty, Serendipity, Hector & the Search for Happiness, The Space Between Us), Fernando Eimbcke (Duck Season, Lake Tahoe, Club Sandwich), Justin Franklin (Lying Next to Larry, Voxhaul Broadcast: Leaving on the 5th), Dennis Gansel (Girls on Top, Before the Fall, The Wave, We Are the Night, The Fourth State, Mechanic: Resurrection), Dani Levy (I Was on Mars, Silent Night, I'm the Father, Go for Zucker), Daniel Lwowski (Ohne Titel 01), Josef Rusnak (No Strings Attached, The Thirteenth Floor, It's Alive, Perfect Life), Til Schweiger (Barefoot, Rabbit Without Ears, Schutzengel, Head Full of Honey), Massy Tadjedin (Last Night), Gabriela Tscherniak (Berlin Nights). The film is set to release sometime in 2019 - stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Who's curious?