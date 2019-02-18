First Trailer for Clever, Flipped Ghost Story Thriller 'Every Time I Die'

"Once again: who are you?" MiLa Media and Invisible Pictures have debuted the first trailer for a creative new horror thriller titled Every Time I Die, from director Robi Michael making his feature debut. The film is a twisted time loop thriller, about a disturbed young man with a mysterious past whose tragic death is just the beginning of his troubles. The big flip with this is that it's told from the perspective of guy who's dead trying to stop his killer from striking again. Drew Fonteiro stars, with a cast including Marc Menchaca, Lia Johnson, Michelle Macedo, and Melissa Macedo. This looks really cool, there's something strange but very compelling about it. And there's definitely a Memento vibe going on. This trailer is worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Robi Michael's Every Time I Die, direct from YouTube:

When Sam (Drew Fonteiro) is murdered in a remote lake, his consciousness begins to travel through the bodies of his friends in an effort to protect them from his killer. This dark passage leads him on a greater journey - discovering his own true identity. Every Time I Die is directed by filmmaker Robi Michael, an editor and producer now making his feature directorial debut with this feature after directing a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Gal Katzir and Robi Michael. The film will premiere at the 2019 Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival coming up this March. No other release dates are set yet until after the festival premiere. Stay tuned for more updates on this one. Thoughts? Is anyone else is intrigued?