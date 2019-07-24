Official Trailer for Stalker Thriller 'The Fanatic' Starring John Travolta

"I just wanted an autograph!" Quiver Distribution has debuted an official trailer for a stalker thriller titled The Fanatic, the latest film directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. He's a filmmaker, too! This is the third feature film he has directed, and it's getting a release in select theaters next month. The Fanatic is the movie starring John Travolta as a deranged celebrity fanboy, who just wants an autograph from his favorite movie star. After he finds out where he lives, his actions start to take a dark turn as his obsession grows stronger. And the star finds himself in more danger. Of course he does! I am sure both Travolt and Durst have real stories like this themselves. The cast includes Devon Sawa, Ana Golja, Jacob Grodnik, James Paxton, and Josh Richman. It looks as crazy as it sounds, and might actually be a fun(ny) watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Fred Durst's The Fanatic, direct from YouTube:

Moose is a rabid movie fan who is obsessed with his favorite celebrity action hero, Hunter Dunbar. When he is cheated out of his opportunity to finally meet Hunter, Moose gets a little help from his friend Leah, a well-connected paparazzi photographer, who knows how to find celebrity homes. Moose turns to stalking to get the celebrity interaction he feels he deserves, and while harmless at first, Moose's actions begin to take a dark turn as his obsession grows stronger. As the visits continue to escalate, Hunter Dunbar finds himself in increasing danger. The Fanatic is directed by American rocker / writer / filmmaker Fred Durst, director of the movies The Longshots and The Education of Charlie Banks previously. The screenplay is written by Dave Bekerman and Fred Durst. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver will open Durst's The Fanatic in select US theaters starting August 30th coming up soon.