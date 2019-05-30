First Trailer for 'The Kitchen' in NYC Starring Moss, McCarthy, Haddish

"Just to be clear - now we run this neighborhood." Warner Bros has revealed the first official trailer for the NYC crime thriller The Kitchen, marking the directorial debut of Oscar nominated screenwriter Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton, Blood Father). The movie stars Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, and Tiffany Haddish as the wives of mobster husbands, who continue to run their racket after the men are sent to prison. "Once they get a taste of the fast life and easy money, it won't be easy to stop." This seems a bit like a 70s New York version of Steve McQueen's Widows from last year - about gangster wives. The cast includes Common, Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Bill Camp, Brian d'Arcy James, and Margo Martindale. It's actually based on a graphic novel also titled The Kitchen. Looks pretty damn good.

Here's the first official trailer for Andrea Berloff's The Kitchen, direct from WB's YouTube:

The wives of New York gangsters in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands' rackets after they're locked up in prison. The Kitchen is directed by American writer-turned-filmmaker Andrea Berloff, making her feature directorial debut after writing the screenplays for Straight Outta Compton, Blood Father, and Sleepless previously. The screenplay is also written by Andrea Berloff; adapted from Ollie Masters' graphic novel. It's produced by Michael De Luca, Marcus Viscidi, and Andrea Berloff. Warner Bros will release Berloff's The Kitchen in theaters everywhere starting August 9th later this summer. Who's in?