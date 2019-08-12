First Trailer for Cult Film 'The Dark Red' From 'The Signal' Co-Director

"Are you hearing anything or… seeing anything out of the ordinary?" Signature Entertainment in the UK has unveiled the first official trailer for a cult thriller, psychological horror film titled The Dark Red, the latest from genre filmmaker Dan Bush (The Signal, The Reconstruction of William Zero, The Vault). The film stars April Billingsley as a young woman who is committed to a psychiatric hospital and claims her newborn was stolen by a dark cult, a "secret society to harvest its supernatural blood". But is it true or is she just delusional? The film is described as an "seat-edge twisted shocker" that premiered at the Austin Film Festival late last year, but is still waiting for an official release in the US. The cast includes Conal Byrne, Bernard Setaro Clark, Jill Jane Clements, John Curran, Rhoda Griffis, and Kelsey Scott. This trailer gets pretty violent and bloody (since there's no MPAA restrictions playing a UK trailer) so watch out.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Dan Bush's The Dark Red, from Signature's YouTube:

Sybil (April Billingsley) is being held against her will in a psychiatric ward because her claims are extreme. She says her newborn baby was kidnapped by a secret society to harvest its supernatural blood. She says the ancient bloodline has great powers - it lets you hear other people’s thoughts. And she begs the doctors to let her go so she can rescue her child from the cult’s dungeons. Is she telling the truth, or is it just mere delusion? The Dark Red is directed by American screenwriter / filmmaker Dan Bush, director of the movies Gil's Choice, The Signal, FightFuckPray, The Reconstruction of William Zero, and The Vault previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Bush and Conal Byrne. This originally premiered at the Austin Film Festival last year. Signature Entertainment will release Bush's The Dark Red in UK cinemas starting sometime in early 2020. There's still no US release date confirmed - stay tuned for news. First impression?