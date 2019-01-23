First Trailer for Danish Film 'Queen of Hearts' Premiering at Sundance

"Sometimes what happens and what must never happen are the same thing." This is going to get people talking. The first official trailer has debuted for a Danish film titled Queen of Hearts, which is premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival starting this week. This erotic, intuitive drama is about a woman who jeopardizes both her career and her family when she seduces her teenage stepson and is forced to make an irreversible decision with fatal consequences. Iconic Danish actress Trine Dyrholm stars as Anne, with a cast including Magnus Krepper, Gustav Lindh, Frederikke Dahl Hansen, Diem Camille Gbogou, Mads Wille, Preben Kristensen, and Peter Khouri. I've already heart great things about this, and from the looks of it here, it's a very smart, subversive, complex film that's going to turn some heads. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for May el-Toukhy's Queen of Hearts, direct from YouTube:

From Sundance: "Anne, a successful lawyer, lives in a beautiful modernist home with her two daughters and physician husband, Peter. Yet when Gustav, Peter’s troubled teenage son from another relationship, comes to live with them, Anne forms an intimate bond with Gustav that jeopardizes her perfect life. And what initially seems like a liberating move for Anne soon turns into a disturbing story of power, betrayal, and responsibility with devastating consequences." Queen of Hearts is directed by Danish filmmaker May el-Toukhy, director of the films White Man's Burden and Long Story Short previously. The screenplay is by Maren Louise Käehne and May el-Toukhy. This is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this month. It's scheduled to open this March in Denmark, but no other openings are set yet. Stay tuned. First impression?