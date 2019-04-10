First Trailer for Dark Comedy 'The Professor' Starring Depp & DeWitt

"Are you alright?" "Well… no." Saban Films has debuted the official trailer for an indie drama titled The Professor, the second feature from writer/director Wayne Roberts (Katie Says Goodbye). Johnny Depp (yeah, did you forget about him?) stars in this as a world-weary college professor diagnosed with a terminal illness who throws caution to the wind and indulges in numerous vices while attempting to live his life to the fullest. It's described as a dark comedy and has an impressive ensemble cast with Rosemarie DeWitt, Ron Livingston, Zoey Deutch, Danny Huston, Justine Warrington, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Kaitlyn Bernard, Odessa Young, and Matreya Scarrwener. This seems like an odd role for Depp to take, but he's been staying out of the spotlight anyway, so why not an indie film. Just doesn't look that great.

Here's the first official trailer for Wayne Roberts' The Professor, direct from YouTube (via People):

Johnny Depp delivers a wickedly funny performance as Richard, a buttoned-down college lecturer who, after learning he has six months to live, transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife (Rosemarie DeWitt) and school chancellor (Ron Livingston)—and the delight of his students—Richard leads a hilarious crusade against authority and hypocrisy in this dark comedy. The Professor is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Wayne Roberts, his second feature film after making Katie Says Goodbye previously. Produced by Warren Carr, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Greg Shapiro. This premiered at the Zurich Film Festival last year, but not at any other fests. Saban Films will release Roberts' The Professor in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 17th, 2019 just next month. Who's interested?