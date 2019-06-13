First Trailer for Dazzling Animated Dog Film 'Marona's Fantastic Tale'

"For dogs, happiness is different than it is for humans." There's a truly remarkable, one-of-a-kind dog film premiering at the Annecy Film Festival - the major animation film festival - this week. It's titled Marona's Fantastic Tale, originally titled L'Extraordinaire Voyage de Marona in French, made by Romanian filmmaker Anca Damian (A Very Unsettled Summer, Moon Hotel Kabul) with stunning graphic design by Brecht Evens. The film is about a little dog who, at the end of her life, looks back on her life and tells the story of her various owners. She has loved them all unconditionally, but of course life hasn't always been easy. The film is beautiful not only because it's told from the perspective of a dog, but also thanks to the very trippy, entrancing, imaginative animation style that mixes techniques to create something unique. GKids has already picked up the film for release in the US sometime soon (hopefully this year); in the meantime you can check out this trailer with English subtitles below. To get a sense of how this looks and feels. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Anca Damian's Marona's Fantastic Tale, found on Vimeo:

Marona is a mixed-breed dog whose life leaves deep traces among the humans she encounters. After an accident, she reflects on all the homes and different experiences she’s had. As Marona's memory journeys into the past, her unfailing empathy and love brings lightness and innocence into each of her owners’ lives, in this beautiful and deeply emotional story of an average dog and her extraordinary life. Marona's Fantastic Tale is directed by Romanian filmmaker Anca Damian, her first animated feature after directing Crossing Dates, Crulic - The Path to Beyond, A Very Unsettled Summer, Perfect Health, and Moon Hotel Kabul previously. The screenplay is written by Anghel Damian, based on a story from Anca Damian. This is premiering at the Annecy Film Festival this month. GKids will release Damian's Marona's Fantastic Tale in US theaters, but no release date has been set. Stay tuned for more details. First impression? Your thoughts?