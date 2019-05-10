First Trailer for 'Diego Maradona' Documentary Premiering at Cannes

"I simply want to be Maradona." Film4 has debuted the first official trailer for an indie documentary titled Diego Maradona, which is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next week, included in the Official Selection. The doc film is the latest film acclaimed filmmaker Asif Kapadia, who won the Best Doc Oscar in 2016 for Amy, and should've won an Oscar for his doc film Senna. This time he has crafted a film about the career of celebrated Buenos Aires-born football player Diego Maradona, who played for SSC Napoli in the 1980s. Constructed from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, this documentary centers on his life and fame and involvement with the Italian mafia. Many in the sport, including football writers, players, and fans, regard him as the greatest football player of all time. He was joint FIFA Player of the 20th Century with Pelé. This looks awesome! Especially as another doc made by Kapadia - really looking forward to this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Asif Kapadia's doc Diego Maradona, direct from YouTube:

In a city where the devil would have needed bodyguards, Maradona became bigger than God himself. This is the wild and unforgettable story of God-given talent, glory, despair and betrayal, of corruption and ultimately redemption. A feature-length documentary about the Argentinian legend's time at Italian club Napoli. Produced from over 500 hours of footage from Maradona's personal archive by the Academy Award-winning team behind Senna and Amy, the film will trace his on and off the pitch exploits in Italy during the 1980s. Diego Maradona is directed by British filmmaker Asif Kapadia, director of the award-winning documentaries Uneternal City, Senna, and Amy previously. This will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month in the Out of Competition section. HBO will then release Kapadia's Diego Maradona streaming starting September 24th, 2019 this fall. Stay tuned for reviews and updates. First impression?