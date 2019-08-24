First Trailer for Disney's New Live-Action 'Lady and the Tramp' Movie

"Wow… This is something else." Disney has unveiled the first official trailer for their next live-action update on an animated classic - Lady and the Tramp. This one is also skipping theaters and will be premiering on their new streaming service called Disney+ in November, one of their big launch titles to entice people into subscribing. Lady in the Tramp is a lovable dog movie telling the romantic tale of a sheltered uptown Cocker Spaniel dog and a streetwise downtown Mutt. All of the dogs used in the film are rescues, which means it's not entirely CGI. Featuring the voices of Justin Theroux as Tramp, Tessa Thompson as Lady, plus the voices of Sam Elliott, Ashley Jensen, Janelle Monáe, and Benedict Wong; with a human cast including Kiersey Clemons, Yvette Nicole Brown, Thomas Mann, Arturo Castro, Parvesh Cheena, and Adrian Martinez. I'll be darned - this really looks quite lovely. I don't hate it, want to watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Charlie Bean's Lady and the Tramp movie, from YouTube:

In Disney+'s Lady and the Tramp, a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home. This new 2019 update on Lady and the Tramp is directed by experienced animation filmmaker Charlie Bean, director of the The Lego Ninjago Movie, in addition to lots of other animation work previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Bujalski (of Computer Chess, Support the Girls). A remake of Disney's 1955 animated movie directed by Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske. The Walt Disney Company will release Bean's new Lady and the Tramp movie streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting November 12th coming up this fall. How does it look? First impression?