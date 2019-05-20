First Trailer for Dog Movie 'The Art of Racing in the Rain' Adaptation

"All I knew was: I was meant to be his dog." 20th Century Fox has debuted the first official trailer for the dog movie The Art of Racing in the Rain, an adaptation of the bestselling, super popular novel of the same name by Garth Stein. A lot of dog lovers really love this book, and following all the other recent dog movies (like A Dog's Journey, A Dog's Way Home) they're bringing this one to the big screen, too. Why not? Told from the point of view of the dog, again, a Golden Retriever pooch named Enzo recalls the life lessons he has learned from his race car driving owner, Denny. Kevin Costner voices Enzo, and the cast includes Milo Ventimiglia as his owner Denny, plus Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker, Ryan Keira Armstrong, Martin Donovan, and Andres Joseph. Awww this looks adorable, perhaps a bit better than all these other dog movies out there. Maybe this one will actually took out good? Meet the cutie below.

Here's the first official trailer for Simon Curtis' The Art of Racing in the Rain, direct from YouTube:

Based on the best-selling novel by Garth Stein, The Art of Racing in the Rain is a heartfelt tale narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner). Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia), an aspiring Formula One race car driver, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. The film follows Denny and the loves of his life - his wife, Eve (Amanda Seyfried), their young daughter Zoe (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and ultimately, his true best friend, Enzo. The Art of Racing in the Rain is directed by British filmmaker Simon Curtis, director of the films My Week with Marilyn, Woman in Gold, and Goodbye Christopher Robin previously. The screenplay is written by Mark Bomback; adapted from Garth Stein's beloved book of the same name. Fox will release The Art of Racing in the Rain in theaters everywhere starting August 9th this summer. First impression?