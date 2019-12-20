MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for 'Downhill' Remake of 'Force Majeure' with Will Ferrell

December 20, 2019
Downhill Trailer

"Every day is all we have." Fox Searchlight has unveiled the first trailer for the film Downhill, an English-language remake of the beloved dark comedy Force Majeure made by Ruben Östlund. Set at a ski resort in the Alps (filmed in Austria), the movie is about a family that narrowly escapes an avalanche. Everything is then thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. This one is directed by Nat Faxon & Jim Rash (of The Way Way Back) and stars Will Ferrell & Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Also featuring Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, Miranda Otto, and Kristofer Hivju. I'm a big fan of Force Majeure and really do not think this remake is necessary, but at least it's with two great actors.

Here's the first official trailer for Nat Faxon & Jim Rash's Downhill, direct from FSL's YouTube:

Downhill Movie

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in this biting comedy. Downhill is directed by veteran comedians / writers / filmmakers Nat Faxon & Jim Rash, both co-directors of the comedy The Way Way Back previously. The screenplay is by Jesse Armstrong, and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash. Adapted direct from Ruben Östlund's original screenplay Force Majeure. This premieres at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in January. Fox Searchlight will release Faxon & Rash's Downhill in select theaters February 14th, 2020 in a few months. Any good?

