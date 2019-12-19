First Trailer for Eliza Hittman's Film 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always'

"I want to make sure that you're safe." Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for a film titled Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, the latest feature made by writer/director Eliza Hittman (she also made It Felt Like Love and Beach Rats). This is premiering at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in January, then arriving in select theaters in March. Here's the Sundance description: "An intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark on a brave, fraught journey across state lines to New York City." The indie film stars Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten. This looks like an intimate, empowering film about how hard it is to be young women dealing with everyday life.

Here's the first official trailer for Eliza Hittman's Never Rarely Sometimes Always, from YouTube:

An intimate portrayal of two teenage girls from rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark on a brave, fraught journey across state lines to New York. Never Rarely Sometimes Always is both written and directed by American filmmaker Eliza Hittman, director of the feature films It Felt Like Love and Beach Rats previously, as well as numerous shorts. Produced by Lia Buman, Rose Garnett, Tim Headington, Sara Murphy, Alex Orlovsky, Elika Portnoy, and Adele Romanski. This will premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival coming up in January. Focus Features will then release Hittman's Never Rarely Sometimes Always in select US theaters starting March 13th, 2020. Watch more of her films here. Anyone interested in this?