First Trailer for Emotional NASCAR History Doc Film 'Blink of An Eye'

"I drove like I've never driven before." 1091 Media has debuted an official trailer for a thrilling documentary titled Blink of An Eye, a shortened version of the title of the book this is based on about NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip - "In the Blink of an Eye: Dale, Daytona, and the Day that Changed Everything". The story begins when Michael leaves his small Kentucky town to follow in the footsteps of his brother. He gets help from the legendary Richard Petty, but proceeds to race 462 times without a win. The longest losing streak in NASCAR. Despite this, Earnhardt puts him in one of his cars in the 2001 Daytona 500. On the last lap, the running order is Michael in first, Earnhardt's son "Jr" in second, and Earnhardt himself in third. Earnhardt blocks the 40 cars, but is swept up in what looks to be a minor crash that ends up killing him. Michael still wrestles with that guilt today. This doc is that untold story being told by the people involved. Check this out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Taublieb's doc Blink of An Eye, direct from YouTube:

Blink of An Eye focuses on Michael Waltrip and his star-crossed friendship with the iconic driver, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Over 462 races, Waltrip failed to notch a single win, the longest losing streak in NASCAR, and maybe in all professional sports, when he joined Earnhardt's race team for the 2001 Daytona 500. On the last lap of the "Great American Race," Waltrip held the lead with Earnhardt Jr. in second and "Sr." in third. Instead of making his trademark, ruthless charge to the front, Earnhardt Sr. blocked the field of 40 cars to allow his friend to take his first checkered flag. Waltrip never had the opportunity to celebrate with Earnhardt Sr., as the legend was killed on that last lap in what was initially thought to be a minor crash. Later, Waltrip would pay homage to "Sr." on his return to Daytona in dramatic, unexpected fashion. Blink of An Eye is directed by producer / filmmaker Paul Taublieb, of the docs The Lost Wave, Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross, Blood Line: The Life and Times of Brian Deegan previously. Based on the book by Michael Waltrip. The Orchard will release Taublieb's Blink of An Eye in select theaters starting September 6th this fall + nationwide soon after. For info on the doc, visit the official website. Look good?