First Trailer for Ensemble Relationship Dramedy 'Untogether' Set in LA

"You're not going to get obsessed with me, are you?" Freestyle DM has released the first trailer for an indie relationship dramedy title Untogether, featuring an ensemble cast of pretty people. Set in Los Angeles, the film tells the story of Nick & Andrea, whose one night stand evolves into something more, though the exact parameters are blurry and undefined. She shares her home with her sister, who is dealing with relationship issues of her own as she slowly slips away from her boyfriend Martin, who gave up his Australian fame as a rock 'n roll god to be with her. And her way of acting out is to lose herself in religion and seek solace in a charismatic Rabbi. The cast includes Jemima Kirke and Lola Kirke (real-life sisters playing sisters in the film) plus Jamie Dornan, Ben Mendelsohn, Billy Crystal, Jennifer Grey, Scott Caan, and Alice Eve. This looks like pretty much every other beautiful-people-having-relationship-problems film before it.

Here's the first official trailer for Emma Forrest's Untogether, direct from Freestyle's YouTube:

Andrea (Jemima Kirke) is a recently sober writer whose career has stalled since she published her debut novel several years ago. She strikes up an affair with Nick (Jamie Dornan), a doctor-turned-writer who is hailed for his wartime memoir. At the same time, her sister Tara (Lola Kirke), a massage therapist dating an aging rock star (Ben Mendelsohn), finds herself inexorably drawn to a newfound religious zeal and, particularly, to a politically engaged rabbi. Untogether is written and directed by novelist / journalist / filmmaker Emma Forrest, a former creative consultant now making her feature directorial debut with this film. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Freestyle Digital Media will release Forrest's Untogether in select theaters + on VOD starting February 8th next month. Anyone interested in this one?