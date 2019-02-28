First Trailer for Erik Bloomquist's Secluded Mansion Thriller 'Long Lost'

"You gotta give me a chance to make it right." Mainframe Pictures has debuted an official trailer for a new indie thriller titled Long Lost, another one of these secluded mansion getaway turns into a violent, scary survival films. Long Lost is the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Erik Bloomquist, and is about a guy who gets a letter to meet a person at his house for the weekend. Things start to get strange, and it turns out he knows more about him than it seems. Starring Adam Weppler, Catherine Corcoran, and Nicholas Tucci. This reminds me of plenty other films like this, namely The Invitation and The Gift most recently. Of course they try to throw in some unique twists and turns, but I'm not sure how it will turn out. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Erik Bloomquist's Long Lost, direct from YouTube:

When Seth (Adam Weppler) receives a mysterious letter inviting him to spend the weekend at a secluded mansion in the country, he soon realizes the people inside the house may know him better than he knows himself. Long Lost is directed by Emmy-winning American filmmaker Erik Bloomquist, his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously, and an appearance on HBO's Project Greenlight. The screenplay is written by Erik Bloomquist; based on a story by Erik Bloomquist & Carson Bloomquist & Adam Weppler. This first premiered at the Eastern Oregon Film Festival last year. Mainframe Pictures will release Bloomquist's Long Lost in select US theaters starting March 29th this spring + on VOD this April.