First Trailer for Eye-Opening 'Capital in the 21st Century' Doc on Money

"It's time to question where true power lies." Yes it is. Transmission Films revealed this very first trailer for the documentary Capital in the 21st Century earlier in the summer, though we're just catching up to it now. The film premiered at the Sydney and Melbourne Film Festivals, but still doesn't have an official release date set yet. Capital in the 21st Century (or Capital in the Twenty-First Century) is an adaptation of the best-selling book of the same name by Thomas Piketty, a searing examination of capitalism and how it has ruined society. Described as an "eye-opening journey through wealth and power, that breaks the popular assumption that the accumulation of capital runs hand in hand with social progress, shining a new light on the world around us and its growing inequalities." These kind of documentaries that tell us the scary truth, that most don't want to hear, are important & must be shared with everyone everywhere. Take a look below.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Justin Pemberton's doc Capital in the 21st Century, from YouTube:

Adapting one of the most groundbreaking and powerful books of our time, Capital in the 21st Century is an eye-opening journey through wealth and power, that breaks the popular assumption that the accumulation of capital runs hand in hand with social progress, shining a new light on the world around us and its growing inequalities. Traveling through time from the French Revolution and other huge global shifts, to world wars and through to the rise of new technologies today, the film assembles accessible pop-culture references coupled with interviews of some of the world's most influential experts delivering an insightful and empowering journey through the past and into our future. Capital in the 21st Century is directed by filmmaker Justin Pemberton, director of the other doc films Love Speed and Loss, Airports & Overtures, The Nuclear Comeback, Is She or Isn't He?, The Golden Hour, and Chasing Great previously. Adapted from Thomas Piketty's book of the same name. This premiered at the Sydney Film Festival earlier this year. The film still has no official release date set yet - stay tuned for updates. Who's interested in this?