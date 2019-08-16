First Trailer for Fan-Made 'The Matrix: Next Generation' from Sydney

"None of this is real!" No matter how you feel about the sequels, The Matrix will always remain one of the best sci-fi movies ever made. Maybe one day Hollywood will go back and make more. "A couple months ago, after a rewatch of the trilogy, a few of us wondered what our own take might be on the concept - something episodic, set largely in a college, in that moment where the protagonist isn't yet fully aware of the world they are plugged into." That's the idea behind The Matrix: Next Generation - made by Australian filmmaker Lincoln Hall and a group of his friends. They live in Sydney and actually filmed in a few of the real locations used in The Matrix, to make this trailer for an episodic series about the "next generation" of people learning about the Matrix and how to escape it. Great work from everyone involved - now I wish this really was real.

Here's the first official trailer for Lincoln Hall's The Matrix: Next Generation, direct from YouTube:

With Callan Colley as Eli, plus Helen Chebatte, Constantino Dias Mendes, Yerin Ha, Paul Herbert, Avigail Herman, Alexandra Morgan, Natasha McNamara, Emma Palmer, Keith Robinson, and Angela Nica Sullen.

Thanks to Lincoln for the tip. Original description from YouTube: "An episodic reimagining of The Matrix, following Eli as he navigates college, relationships, and the unshakeable feeling that his world is not what it seems." The Matrix: Next Generation is a conceptual trailer that's written, edited, produced, & directed by Australian filmmaker Lincoln Hall - check out his official website. "We're a small filmmaking team from Sydney, Australia who loves The Matrix. Obsessed." Featuring music by Eill. They made this promo trailer entirely on their own. Lincoln explains to us via email: "It's made out of love and a spirit of fun, so we're just looking to spread the word." For more on the project, head to YouTube. Your thoughts? Would you watch?