First Trailer for 'Forman vs Forman' Documentary About Milos Forman

"You are never free. There's always some kind of pressure." Check out the official trailer for the filmmaking documentary Forman vs. Forman, a profile of the acclaimed / beloved Czech filmmaker Miloš Forman - from the Czech New Wave to Hollywood. Miloš passed away in 2018 at the age of 86, after making 14 films over the course of his career. Forman was an important component of the Czechoslovak New Wave, but he also left his mark on Hollywood, too, winning two Academy Awards - for Best Director of Amadeus, and for Best Director of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. "The movie is unique for its ingenious compilation of images drawing on existing footage and also on hitherto unknown shots discovered in the collections of friends and colleagues. On set and in interviews the filmmaker contemplates the notion of freedom and its limitations." The doc already premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and is playing as a centerpiece feature at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in Czechia starting this week. Looks like a must watch for every cinephile.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Jakub Hejna & Helena Trestíková's doc Forman vs. Forman, from YouTube:

From KVIFF: Forman vs. Forman is a highly resourceful portrait of the Oscar-winning Czech director. The movie is unique for its ingenious compilation of images drawing on archive footage and also unfamiliar shots of the filmmaker’s life discovered in the collections of friends & colleagues. Miloš Forman sanctioned the creators’ idea to make the film, supported by the ARTE network, but he himself never got to be part of the project. Nevertheless, he is present in the scenes taken from his movie sets and through his reflections: in recordings from the early 1980s with Věra Chytilová and Jaromil Jireš he discusses freedom, creative work and the restrictions on both. The celebrated filmmaker’s autobiographical reminiscences are now narrated by his son Petr Forman. Forman vs. Forman is co-directed by Czech filmmakers Jakub Hejna (Theatre Svoboda, Doomed Beauty) and Helena Trestíková (Thousand Year of the Soberity, Marcela, Katka, Private Universe, Life with Jester, Mallory). This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and it next plays at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival this summer. No official US release date has been set yet. Stay tuned.