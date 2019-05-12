First Trailer for Georgian Film 'And Then We Danced' Playing in Cannes

"He's so strange, this new boy." Our friends at MovieZine.se have debuted the first promo trailer for a film titled And Then We Danced, which is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival coming up this month. This dramedy is set in Georgia (the country) but is made by a Swedish filmmaker, who went back to his Georgian roots to tell this story about dancers. The story is about a carefree dancer named Irakli who arrives at the National Georgian Ensemble, causing fellow dancer Merab to push himself more all the while he falls hard for him. "This film will not only be a very interesting look into a part of the world not so many people are familiar with but also a heartfelt movie about the importance of being free." Starring Ana Javakhishvili, Anano Makharadze, Bachi Valishvili, Giorgi Tsereteli, Levan Gelbakhiani, Ninutsa Gabisonia. There's just a small taste of footage in the trailer, but it looks excellent so far - lively and energetic and cute.

Here's the first official trailer for Levan Akin's And Then We Danced, direct from MovieZine's YouTube:

Merab has been training from a young age at the National Georgian Ensemble with his dance partner Mary. His world turns upside down when the carefree Irakli arrives and becomes both his strongest rival and desire. In this conservative setting Merab finds himself having to break free and risk it all. And Then We Dance is written and directed by Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin, director of the films Certain People and The Circle previously, as well as lots of TV work previously. This will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. The film will open in Sweden starting in October this year. No other official release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's interested?