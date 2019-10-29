First Trailer for Gibney's Doc 'Citizen K' About Mikhail Khodorkovsky

"What you don't control is a potential threat." Greenwich Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for the new Alex Gibney documentary titled Citizen K, which first premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year and it also played at TIFF. Citizen K is a reference to Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a Russian citizen who now lives in London after being put in jail as an outspoken opponent of Putin. He only got out because he's a billionaire. The film tells the complete story of the strange case of Khodorkovsky, once believed to be the wealthiest man in Russia, who rocketed to prosperity and prominence in the 1990s, served a decade in prison, and became an unlikely martyr for the anti-Putin movement. Expertly researched, Alex Gibney uses Khodorkovsky’s story as a way to explore the complex interplay between oligarchy and government and its destructive effect on democracy, in Russia and beyond. The film covers all of Russia's modern history and how it became the dangerous power it is now, and how Khodorkovsky fights back, even while living abroad.

Here's the first official trailer for Alex Gibney's documentary Citizen K, direct from YouTube:

Citizen K is an "intimate yet sweeping" look at post-Soviet Russia from the perspective of the enigmatic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch turned political dissident. Benefiting from the chaos that ensued after the dissolution of the USSR, he was able to amass a fortune in financing and oil production and became the richest man in Russia. But when he accused the new Putin regime of corruption, Khodorkovsky was arrested, his assets were seized and following a series of show trials, he was sentenced to more than ten-years in prison. Today, as an exile living in London, he continues to speak out against Putin’s two-decade stranglehold on power. Citizen K is directed by prolific American documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney, of the films Catching Hell, The Last Gladiators, Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God, We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks, The Armstrong Lie, Finding Fela, Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief, Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine, Zero Days, No Stone Unturned, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year. Greenwich Ent. will release Gibney's Citizen K doc in select theaters starting November 22nd this fall. Anyone interested?