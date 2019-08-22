First Trailer for Hand-Painted Animated Romance Film 'Bombay Rose'

"One act of love can change everything." Cinestaan Film Co. has revealed a trailer for Bombay Rose, an animated feature playing in the Critics' Week section of the Venice Film Festival starting later this month. Bombay Rose is a beautiful hand-painted animation created by award winning animator Gitanjali Rao. A romance set on the streets of Bombay, we witness Kamala and Salim's quest for true love in this chaotic and beautiful city. Rao is a self-taught animator and filmmaker, and every single frame of this is painted by hand. Featuring the voices of Cyli Khare as Kamala, and Amit Deondi as Salim, plus Anurag Kashyap, Makrand Deshpande, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, and Amardeep Jha. "While her depiction of urban reality has a documentary style, the intricate dream worlds are inspired from the rich and varied folk art styles of India." This looks beautiful, not only the animation but the story as well. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ promo poster) for Gitanjali Rao's Bombay Rose, direct from YouTube:

Escaping from child marriage, a young club dancer living in the streets of Bombay, must choose between fending for her family and finding love with a boy orphaned by the militancy. Painted frame by frame and woven delicately through music, a red rose brings together three tales of impossible loves. Love between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. Love between two women. Love of an entire city for its Bollywood stars. Based on true events, the film explores the ruthlessness of a society where the love and life that reigns on the big screen can crush you in its mean. streets Bombay Rose is both written and directed by Indian filmmaker Gitanjali Rao, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival Critics' Week sidebar coming up this month, then it will play at TIFF next. No other release dates have been set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Interested?