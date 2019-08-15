First Trailer for Hassan Fazili's Moving Refugee Doc 'Midnight Traveler'

"How do you say 'help' in English?" Oscilloscope Labs has debuted the official trailer for an award-winning documentary titled Midnight Traveler, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award at Sundance, plus the Golden Gate Award at the SF Film Festival, and the Grand Jury Award at the Sheffield Doc Festival. The doc film is made by Hassan Fazili, who used small home cameras and mobile phones to record his family for years. Midnight Traveler "chronicles the dangers that pave the road to asylum… but above all it's about a family, and the unshakeable love that sustains them on their journey." The trailer features music by Jennifer Castle. This is one of the most endearing and powerful films you'll see about refugees, taking us right into their life and sharing their triumphs & struggles on the road. All the quotes in this trailer prove how important & incredible the film is.

Here's the first official trailer for Hassan Fazili's Midnight Traveler, direct from Oscope's YouTube:

When the Taliban puts a bounty on Afghan director Hassan Fazili's head, he is forced to flee with his wife and two young daughters. Capturing their uncertain journey, Fazili shows firsthand the dangers facing refugees seeking asylum and the love shared between a family on the run. Midnight Traveler is directed by Afghan filmmaker Hassan Fazili, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Berlin, RiverRun, Hot Docs, San Francisco, Montclair, and Seattle Film Festivals throughout the year. Oscillscope opens Fazili's doc Midnight Traveler in select US theaters starting September 18th coming up. A must see doc. For more visit Oscope's website.