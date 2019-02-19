Trailer for HBO's Two-Part Michael Jackson Doc 'Leaving Neverland'

"I want to be able to speak the truth as loud as I had to speak the lie for so long…" HBO has unveiled the first trailer for their two-part documentary Leaving Neverland, a twist on the title Finding Neverland. This revealing documentary is about musician Michael Jackson, specifically two young boys who were befriend by him years ago. At the height of his stardom Michael Jackson began long-running relationships with two boys, aged 7 and 10, and their families. Now in their 30s, they tell the story of how they were sexually abused by Jackson, and how they came to terms with it years later. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and received quite a bit of attention, because of the subject matter of course. Each part of this runs a full two hours, for those interested in hearing the truth straight from the people involved.

Here's the first official trailer for Dan Reed's documentary Leaving Neverland, direct from YouTube:

Leaving Neverland is a two-part documentary that explores the separate but parallel experiences of two young boys, James Safechuck, at age ten, and Wade Robson, at age seven, both of whom were befriended by Michael Jackson. Through gut-wrenching interviews with Safechuck, now 37, and Robson, now 41, as well as their mothers, wives and siblings, the film crafts a portrait of sustained abuse, exploring the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences after both had a young son of their own. Leaving Neverland is directed by English filmmaker Dan Reed, director of the documentary The Valley, as well as lots of TV series work and TV documentaries previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year as a last-minute addition to the line-up. HBO will debut Dan Reed's Leaving Neverland over two nights - starting March 3rd & 4th coming up next month. Who's curious about this?