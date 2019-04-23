First Trailer for Heartwarming Short Doc 'All in My Family' on Netflix

"The more my mom objects, the more I'm determine to have the life I want." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a heartwarming film titled All in My Family, a short documentary (running 39 minutes total) that is premiering streaming on Netflix in May. From documentarian Hao Wu comes a heartfelt portrait of how he created a thoroughly modern family in America, only to face the dilemma of introducing his same-sex partner and their children to his deeply traditional parents and relatives in China. The film is written, directed, and produced by Hao Wu, who is also the main subject. Years after coming out to his parents and sister, they continue to grapple with his identity. But when Wu and his partner bring their young children to China to meet the rest of the extended family — most of whom are unaware that he's gay — the family must decide how, or if, they'll introduce the thoroughly modern family into the fold. This looks lovely and moving.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hao Wu's doc All in My Family, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

As the only male descendant in his Chinese family, Hao Wu was raised with a certain set of expectations – excel at school, get a good job, marry, and have kids. Yet, despite reaching all of these goals, Wu still faces the dilemma of reconciling the ways in which he achieved them with his family’s deeply traditional beliefs. Years after coming out to his parents and sister, they continue to grapple with his identity, especially Wu’s headstrong but big-hearted mother. But when Wu and his partner bring their young children to China to meet the rest of the extended clan — most of whom are unaware that he’s gay — the family must decide how, or if, they’ll introduce the thoroughly modern family into the fold. All in My Family paints a heartfelt portrait of how familial love carries and changes across cultures and generations of traditions. All in My Family is directed by filmmaker Hao Wu, director of the doc films Beijing or Bust, The Road to Fame, and People's Republic of Desire previously. For more updates, follow him @beijingloafer. Netflix will premiere Hao Wu's All in My Family streaming exclusively starting May 3rd next month. How good does this look?