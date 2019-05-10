First Trailer for Herzog's 'Family Romance, LLC' Premiering in Cannes

"Every day… I must play many different roles." A teaser trailer has debuted online for the next Werner Herzog film, and it's not at all what you're expecting. Family Romance, LLC is the latest film directed by Herzog, and it's not a documentary like most assumed (since it just came out of nowhere). It's actually a narrative feature film, and will be premiering at the Cannes Film Festival later this month. Just wait - it gets even better. This was shot in Japan, with Japanese actors, in the Japanese language. And it's about a special business that can help provide romance, or friends, or family, or followers – all for money. The main story follows a man who is hired to impersonate the missing father of a 12 year old girl. Starring Yuichi Ishii and Mahiro Tanimoto. This looks a bit odd, like it's some gonzo filmmaking about how fake our societies are becoming, but I'm curious anyway because it is still Herzog. And he always has something interesting to say.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Werner Herzog's Family Romance, LLC, direct from YouTube:

"Romance as a business." A man is hired to impersonate the missing father of a 12 year old girl. Shot in Japan, with Japanese actors, in Japanese language, Oscar-nominated auteur Werner Herzog brings to screen a unique angle to the recurring theme of individuals chasing impossible dreams. Family Romance, LLC is both written and directed by veteran, master German filmmaker Werner Herzog, director of many narrative feature films including Aguirre the Wrath of God, The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser, Heart of Glass, Stroszek, Nosferatu the Vampyre, Fitzcarraldo, Cobra Verde, The Wild Blue Yonder, Rescue Dawn, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Queen of the Desert, and Salt and Fire previously. Produced by Roc Morin. This is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this month. The film is still seeking distribution, so no release dates are set yet. Stay tuned for reviews and updates. What do you make of this? Anyone interested?