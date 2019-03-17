First Trailer for 'Hesburgh' Doc on Notre Dame's Theodore Hesburgh

"He was a mythic figure." Cinetic has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Hesburgh, which premiered at a film festival last year and is hitting select theaters in late April this spring. The film is about Father Theodore Hesburgh, a beloved, outspoken priest who was also the president of the University of Notre Dame for 35 years during the 60s and 70s. In addition to his career as an educator and an author, he was a public servant and activist fighting for civil rights. "One ordinary man. One extraordinary life. Watch 50 years of American history unfold through the eyes of country's most well-known Catholic priest." I've heard this is an unexpectedly great doc, and that really seems to be the case. It's certainly worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Patrick Creadon's documentary Hesburgh, direct from YouTube:

Amidst some of the most tumultuous times in our nation’s history, one unlikely figure finds himself in the eye of the storm as he works to advance the causes of peace and equal rights for all people. He is Father Theodore Hesburgh, long-time president of the University of Notre Dame (from 1952–1987). Hesburgh is directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker Patrick Creadon, director of the doc films Wordplay, I.O.U.S.A., If You Build It, All Work All Play, and Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story previously. This first premiered at the AFI Docs Film Festival last year. Cinetic will release Creadon's Hesburgh in select theaters starting April 26th coming up this spring. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who's interested?