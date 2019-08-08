First Trailer for 'Honey Boy' Film Starring & Written by Shia LaBeouf

"I'm your cheerleader, honey boy." Amazon Studios has debuted the first official trailer for the indie film Honey Boy, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. The film is an autobiographical story about Shia LaBeouf - he wrote the screenplay and stars in the film playing his father, a "hard-drinking, law-breaking" rodeo clown who treats his son roughly. Actors Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges play Shia (as a character named Otis Lort) at different ages, showing his rise to fame and subsequent drunken downfall. This received some great reviews out of Sundance and it's definitely worth a look. From a screenplay by Shia LaBeouf, based on his own experiences, award-winning filmmaker Alma Har'el (Bombay Beach, LoveTrue) brings to life a young actor's stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health. Also starring Byron Bowers, Laura San Giacomo, FKA Twigs, Natasha Lyonne, Maika Monroe, Clifton Collins Jr., Mario Ponce, and Martin Starr. Check it out.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for Alma Har'el's Honey Boy, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

Fictionalizing Shia LaBeouf's ascent to stardom, and subsequent crash-landing into rehab and recovery, Har'el casts Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges as Otis Lort, navigating different stages in a frenetic career. LaBeouf takes on the therapeutic challenge of playing a version of his own father, an ex-rodeo clown and a felon. Dancer-singer FKA twigs makes her feature-film debut, playing neighbor and kindred spirit to the younger Otis in their garden-court motel home. Har'el's feature narrative debut is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between filmmaker and subject, exploring art as medicine and imagination as hope through the life and times of a talented, traumatized performer who dares to go in search of himself. Honey Boy is directed by Israeli filmmaker Alma Har'el, making her feature narrative debut after directing the doc films Bombay Beach, LoveTrue, and 11/8/16 previously, as well as a few shorts & music videos. The screenplay is written by Shia LaBeouf. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon will release Har'el's Honey Boy in select US theaters starting November 8th this fall. Follow @Almaharel. Interested?