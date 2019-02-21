First Trailer for Indie Horror Anthology Film 'The Field Guide To Evil'

"Eight tales of dark folklore. Eight countries." SuperLtd has debuted an official trailer for indie anthology horror film The Field Guide To Evil, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. This horror includes eight different segments that make up the full two-hour film, produced by the team behind The ABCs of Death series. Eight of the most exciting new voices in international horror were asked to draw upon the folklore of their own country, reimagining a legend through their unique (and often twisted) creative lens. "We can't wait for audiences to explore these diverse and dark paths they've created," says producer Ant Timpson. The segments are titled: "Palace of Horrors", "Al Karisi", "Die Trud", "The Melon Heads", "A Nocturnal Breath", "The Kindler & The Virgin", "The Cobblers' Lot", and "What Ever Happened to Panagas the Pagan?" This looks like it has some unique thrills, which should intrigue any/every horror fan out there.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for horror anthology film The Field Guide to Evil, direct from YouTube:

A feature-length anthology film. They are known as myths, lore, and folktales. Created to give logic to mankind's darkest fears, these stories laid the foundation for what we now know as the horror genre. Eight of the most exciting new voices in international horror were asked to draw upon the folklore of their country, reimagining a legend through their own unique (and often twisted) creative lens. The Field Guide to Evil features segments by Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala (Goodnight Mommy, The Lodge), Peter Strickland (Berberian Sound Studio, The Duke of Burgundy, In Fabric), Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure, Fugue), Can Evrenol (Baskin, Housewife, Girl With No Mouth), Katrin Gebbe (Nothing Bad Can Happen, Pelican Blood), Calvin Reeder (The Rambler), Ashim Ahluwalia (Miss Lovely), and Yannis Veslemes (Norway). The film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantasia and the Night Visions Film Festival. SuperLtd will release The Field Guide to Evil anthology in theaters + on VOD starting March 29th coming up soon. For more info, visit their official website. Who's interested?