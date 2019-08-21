First Trailer for Indie 'The Sound of Silence' Starring Peter Sarsgaard

"The silence is full of sound." IFC Films has finally debuted an official trailer for The Sound of Silence, an indie drama that marks the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Michael Tyburski adapting his own short film (Palimpsest). This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it's opening in select theaters in just a few more weeks for those curious about checking it out. The Sound of Silence stars Peter Sarsgaard as a successful "house tuner" in New York City, who calibrates the sound in people's homes in order to adjust their moods. But he meets a client with a problem he can't solve, no matter what he tries. The film is nicely described as "a serene contemplation of people living in their modern environment—and their desire to understand and even control it." The cast includes Rashida Jones, Tony Revolori, Austin Pendleton, Bruce Altman, Tina Benko, Adit Dileep, Alex Karpovsky, and Alison Fraser. This is a rather low key, compelling drama that strangely enough compares to the film Her in a way. It's worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Tyburski's The Sound of Silence, from YouTube:

The film follows self-taught scientist Peter (Sarsgaard) working in New York City as a "house tuner"—a unique, highly specialized profession he's invented. His clients approach him with troubles like depression, anxiety, or fatigue. After extensive analysis of their homes' acoustic characteristics, he identifies a sonic combination that's altering their mood —a radiator mixed with a kitchen appliance, for instance— and is able to calibrate it. But following a routine house call where he meets Ellen (Jones), who is experiencing exhaustion, Peter obsessively searches for the fault in his practice after his initial conclusion proves incorrect. The Sound of Silence is directed by American filmmaker Michael Tyburski, making his feature directorial debut of a number of shorts previously. The screenplay is by Ben Nabors and Michael Tyburski; based on their own short titled Palimpsest. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. IFC will release Tyburski's The Sound of Silence in select theaters US starting September 13th. Curious?