First Trailer for Indonesian Fake News Fable 'The Science of Fictions'

"The devil made him bite his own tongue." Screen has debuted a festival promo trailer for the Indonesian indie drama title The Science of Fictions, also known as Hiruk-pikuk si al-kisah originally. This film is premiering at the Locarno Film Festival coming up this month, and this trailer is hoping to build up some interest so it can find distributors around the world. The Science of Fictions seems to be a fable about "fake news", referencing the Moon landing which occurred 50 years ago. The film tells the story of a mute man who witnesses a fake moon landing, and tries to convince people in his village what he saw by dancing and wearing space outfits. But he's "forced into silence, the truth weighs heavier on his shoulders each day" for years, while everyone else thinks he's crazy. Starring Gunawan Maryanto, Yudi Ahmad Tajudin, Ecky Lamoh, Alex Suhendra, Abigail Asmara, and Marissa Anita. Looks a bit wacky, but still compelling.

Here's the first trailer for Yosep Anggi Noen's The Science of Fictions, on YouTube (via Screen Daily):

Description from Locarno: In the year that marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Yosep Anggi Noen goes back to this landmark moment and reimagines it to have been staged in Indonesia. Siman is an inadvertent witness of this staging. Forced into silence, the truth weighs heavier on his shoulders each day. Our era of fake news may fool us into thinking it is a new phenomenon; in fact, the fabrication of fact has been an age-old story, and the Indonesian state is a culprit. The Science of Fictions, originally titled Hiruk-pikuk si al-kisah in Indonesian, is both written and directed by Indonesian filmmaker Yosep Anggi Noen, director of the films Peculiar Vacation and Other Illnesses, and Solo Solitude previously. This is premiering at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland this summer. The film is still seeking international distribution, so no other release dates are set yet. Stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested in seeing this?